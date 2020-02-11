‘Govt. acting in undemocratic way to pass Bills’

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said the State government is acting in an ‘undemocratic’ manner over the issue of passing of Bills in both Houses against the wishes of people.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of TDP general body meeting at Kanuru in Vijayawada, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that Advocate General S. Sriram submitted before the High Court that the Bills relating to decentralisation have been referred to Select Committee and the AG has also submitted before the High Court that it was not a money bill either.

“In spite of the submission of AG before the High Court of AP that the decentralisation Bill has been sent to the Select Committee of AP Legislative Council, the YSRCP government is still trying to mislead people by saying that the rules can be mended,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.

The former Minister for Legislative Affairs said: “The Chairman of Council is supreme in all affairs of the council, just as Speaker is supreme in all affairs of Assembly and vowed that the TDP will use all its resources to stop the passage of the Bills.”

“This government is also trying to bulldoze the passing of Bills in legislative bodies, and this is undemocratic. We will also see how far this government will go,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.