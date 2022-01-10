Govt. acting as per law, Minister tells RGV

Vijayawada

10 January 2022 23:33 IST

Filmmaker meets Nani over cinema ticket prices

After the recent outburst on social media over the State government fixing the price of cinema tickets, film director Ram Gopal Varma met Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) at the Secretariat near here on Monday.

The talks, however, remained inconclusive as the Minister asserted that the government was acting solely based on the provisions of the Cinematography Act. The State government had already constituted a committee to look into the matter, the Minister reminded the filmmaker.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Varma said, “You cannot have the same price of ₹5 for idli sold by a street vendor and at a five star hotel. The price varies.” The State government, a third party, had no locus standi to fix the ticket prices. Let the film producers decide the fare as they make the product. Slashing the prices of movie tickets would impact the quality of cinema, he said.

On the arguments that actors Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna were being targeted with a political vendetta, Mr. Varma said, “I don’t think it is against two individuals. It is affecting the entire industry, including me. So, I met the Minister to present my viewpoint. The government would have to make a decision.”

Mr. Nani, interacting with the media, said that the government did not take any action in violation of the laws and rules. As per the provisions of the 1970 Cinematography Act, the ticket prices would be fixed solely based on the facilities provided at the theatres to the audience. A meeting of the committee was scheduled on Tuesday. The government would take good suggestions and ideas from all quarters, he said.