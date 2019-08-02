Govt. accords Cabinet rank to Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip

The State government has conferred the status of Cabinet Minister to Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi. The government, in a GO issued on Friday, said that Mr. Raghupati will have a rank in Article 15 of the State Warrant of Precedence.

Likewise, in another GO, Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy has been conferred with the Status of Cabinet Minister. He will have rank in Article 15 of State Warrant of Precedence.

And, Government Whips, Budi Mutyala Naidu, Dadisetti Raja, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Samineni Udayabhanu, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, Koramutla Srinivasulu, and Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, were conferred the status of Minister of State and they will have rank in Article 18 of State Warrant of Precedence.

In another GO issued on Thursday, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, who is Government Chief Whip in Legislative Council has been assigned the status of Cabinet Minister.

He will have a rank in Article 15 of State Warrant of Precedence.

MLC and Government Whip Gangula Prabhakar Reddy was conferred with the status of Minister of State and he will have a rank in Article 18 of State Warrant of Precedence.