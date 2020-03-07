‘Govt. according top priority to safety of women’

The State government will announce every police station as a ‘women-friendly’ one on International Women’s Day and all Disha Women Police Stations would be inaugurated on March 8, said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

“Women safety has been accorded top priority. As part of it, Disha Women Police Stations, One Stop Centres, Command and Control, Disha SOS App, forensic laboratories are being set up after the Disha Bill was passed in the State Assembly in December last,” the DGP said at a press conference on Friday.

Six Disha Women Police Stations were opened and the remaining 12 would be inaugurated on International Women’s Day, Mr. Sawang said.

Since the passage of the Bill was passed, police had filed charge-sheets in 51 cases of crime against women and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 within seven days, and suspects in these cases had been arrested.

“As many as, 206 ‘Zero FIRs’ have been registered in different police stations, beginning with Kanchikacherla in Krishna district. Police also acted on the complaints filed during Spandana, Cyber Mitra, Disha SOS App and on manual petitions”, the DGP said.

About 1.81 lakh people downloaded the Disha App and 14,000 calls have been received, of which many of them were test calls.

“In the last eight months, we have received 16,191 complaints during Spandana, of which 15 % were related to crime against women. In rural areas, where there is no mobile network and access to smart phones, police are trying to reach the villagers through Mahila Samrakshana Police appointed in Grama Sachivalayams,” Mr. Sawang said.

Medical camp organised

Later, the DGP along with Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, DG-Home Guards Harish Kumar Gupta, Additional Dg (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, Additional DG-Welfare Sridhar Rao, Disha Special Officer Deepika K. Patil and other officers participated in the women’s day celebrations with the staff of AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri .

A medical camp was organised for women employees on the occasion and specialists from Sridhar Hospital and L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital conducted medical check-ups.