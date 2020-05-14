Andhra Pradesh

Govt. accepts SCERT report on English medium

‘Implementation will be in adherence to the directions of Supreme Court in the SLP to be filed’

The government has accepted a report submitted by the State Council of Educational Research and Technology (SCERT) and recommended by the Commissioner, School Education, on introduction of English as a medium of instruction in government schools from the new academic year.

A GO released to this effect said implementation of the report would be in adherence to the directions of the Supreme Court in the SLP to be filed by the government.

Recommending English as a medium of instruction in all government schools from Class I to X in a phased manner, the Council has said that it had already developed textbooks in all media from Class I to VI, and that the government may issue orders for printing of the books and their supply to the children.

Schools of linguistic minorities such a Urdu, Kannada and Odiya can continue with an option of simultaneously running English medium.

‘Telugu compulsory subject’

The report said Telugu will remain a compulsory subject for all classes from I to X, irrespective of the media. The Telugu textbooks should be restructured, reflecting the rich literature and cultural values of Telugu language. Teachers should be re-oriented and children should be provided with workbooks, school libraries strengthened with the addition of more books on Telugu literature so as to enable the teachers and children to improve their understanding and proficiency in the language.

Considering the lack of administrative and economic feasibility for running exclusive Telugu medium schools, wherever the children have opted for, the government may consider the option of setting up one Telugu medium school in each mandal headquarters and provide transport facility, or the cost incurred for transport to children who may have to travel to reach their school.

The government would incur an expenditure of ₹32 crore per annum (₹6,000 per head) on this count.

