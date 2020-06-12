Govindaraja temple closed as staffer tests positive for COVID

A policeman standing guard at the deserted Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday.

TIRUPATI

12 June 2020 22:19 IST

Darshan will not be allowed today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) closed down Sri Govindaraja Swamy shrine in Tirupati for two days after an employee of the temple was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The temple was reopened for darshan just four days ago after the lockdown norms were relaxed.

Contact tracing

A senior employee working in the temple’s health wing was tested positive during a regular checkup on Friday. The officials launched the contact tracing to identify the people the employee met in the last few days.

All the people who had come in contact with the infected employee will undergo test for coronavirus.

“Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple will remain closed for devotees on June 12 and 13. The Old Huzur Office and the nearby PH store will also remain closed for two days as the infected employee had reportedly moved around these places,” said a communiqué issued by the TTD.

However, the TTD officials said that the daily rituals would be performed at the temple in private. They got the entire temple premises and the offices in its vicinity sanitised.