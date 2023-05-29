May 29, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The precessional deity of Sri Govindaraja Swamy was taken on the ‘Kalpavriksha Vahanam’ around the temple on Monday as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams.

According to the scriptures, the ‘Kalpavriksha’ is a ‘wish-fulfilling tree’ that is believed to bestow one with prosperity, health and mental peace. It is also believed that a glimpse of the processional deity in this celestial carrier would ward off one’s sins.

Braving the scorching heat wave, the devotees made a beeline to offer prayers to the deity. Many devotees, however, missed the procession, thanks to the unprecedented security cordon and rope parties guarding the procession.

The procession was marked by the presence of ‘Divyaprabhanda Goshti’, led by the Jeeyangars, followed by artistes performing cultural activities, Kolatam and dance sequences.

Float festival at Tiruchanur

Meanwhile, the annual float festival ‘Theppotsavam’ will be held at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple from May 31 to June 4. The processional deity will be taken on the flotilla in the evening on all five days in the Padma Sarovaram tank.

Legends say that Goddess Padmavati, also known as ‘Alivelu Mangamma’, will accept the ‘Panchatantra Agama puja’ upon riding the flotilla on the five days every year from Jyeshta Suddha Ekadasi to Pournami.

The deity will be dressed up as Sri Krishna, accompanied by His consorts Rukmini and Satyabhama on the first day, as Sri Sundararaja on the second day and as Padmavathi herself on the remaining three days. The deity will be taken on ‘Gaja Vahana’ and ‘Garuda Vahana’ in the evenings on June 3 and June 4, respectively.

