Govindaraja rides Hanumantha, Gaja Vahanams

On the sixth day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, the deity of Lord Govindaraja Swamy was taken on a procession on the four streets encircling the temple on Tuesday.

In the morning, the deity was taken out in a procession on ‘Hanumanta Vahanam’, and on ‘Gaja Vahanam’ in the evening. While ‘Hanumantha’ is a symbol of devotion, the elephant is known for strength and moral ground. According to ancient scriptures, the processions on each day symbolise the nature of reverence to be attached to the deity.

‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ (celestial bath) was performed for the deities of the Lord and His consorts earlier. Tirumala Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar, the senior and junior pontiffs of the temple, Agama advisors and temple officials participated in the procession.

