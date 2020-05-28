Govindaraja fete begins on a low key

The sacred flag Dhwaja Patam went up the temple flag post between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, signalling the launch of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavam at the TTD’s Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here.

The ceremony was conducted on a low key in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. The flag, bearing the imprint of Garuda, the favourite celestial carrier of the Lord, was taken in a procession in the inner precincts of the temple and later hoisted atop the flag post by the priests in a simple ceremony during the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam.

In view of the coronavirus restrictions, Srivari Asthanam was performed at the temple sans devotees. Snapana Tirumanjanam in the afternoon and a procession on Pedda Sesha Vahanam in the evening were also marked by the absence of a crowd.

Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Special Grade Deputy Executive Officer V. Varalakshmi and temple staff took part.