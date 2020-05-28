Andhra Pradesh

Govindaraja fete begins on a low key

Dhwaja Patam being hoisted to mark the beginning of the Brahmotsavams at the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday.

Pedda Sesha Vahanam procession taken out

The sacred flag Dhwaja Patam went up the temple flag post between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, signalling the launch of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavam at the TTD’s Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here.

The ceremony was conducted on a low key in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. The flag, bearing the imprint of Garuda, the favourite celestial carrier of the Lord, was taken in a procession in the inner precincts of the temple and later hoisted atop the flag post by the priests in a simple ceremony during the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam.

In view of the coronavirus restrictions, Srivari Asthanam was performed at the temple sans devotees. Snapana Tirumanjanam in the afternoon and a procession on Pedda Sesha Vahanam in the evening were also marked by the absence of a crowd.

Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Special Grade Deputy Executive Officer V. Varalakshmi and temple staff took part.

