‘Govindamala’ devotees to trek Tirumala Hills through route taken by saint poet Annamayya

December 17, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A contingent of devotees, who have taken the ‘Govindamala’ vow, is all set to trek the Tirumala Hills through the forest taken by saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya in the 15th Century.

For the 21st year in a row, the devotees led by Kadapa Zilla Parishad chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy started the journey on December 15 at his native village Akepadu in Rajampeta constituency, located close to Tallapaka.

Clad in yellow robes, the devotees under the banner of ‘21st Tirumala Maha Padayatra’ started walking along the Kadapa-Tirupati highway and made night halts at Rajampeta and Kodur on Friday and Saturday, while stopping at Kukkaladoddi on Sunday. On Monday morning, they will take a detour into the Seshachalam forest near Mamandur to reach the Tirumala Hills by the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The group has grown in size as several villagers joined en route. As per schedule, we will offer prayers at Tirumala temple on Monday evening,” said Mr. Amarnath Reddy.

He stressed the need for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to recognise this route and make facilities for the trekking devotees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT