‘Govindadhamam’ cremates 1,541 bodies in a year

04 July 2021 23:51 IST

‘Govindadhamam’, the gas-fired crematorium in Tirupati has cremated as many as 1,541 bodies in the 2020-21 financial year.

As the new body led by president S. Madhusudhan Rao took over the reins of the Mahaprasthana Seva Samithi, which runs the Govindadhamam, here on Sunday, the outgoing president V. Jayaram Prasad announced that 831 of the 1,541 bodies cremated were of coronavirus patients.

The bodies of the COVID-19 patients were cremated with utmost care in adherence to the guidelines. The crematorium worked beyond its capacity and heavy inflow of bodies were effectively handled in a short time, said secretary Adem Sudhakar Reddy. Magam Hemachander took charge as the new secretary, while P. Babu Rajendraprasad, J. Lakshmi Devi took charge as the treasurer and vice-president respectively.

