Govinda Dhamam earns plaudits for its services

325 COVID victims cremated here in the last few months

When on Sunday the body of a COVID victim was pushed into the fire chamber of Govinda Dhamam, Tirupati’s first and only gas-fired crematorium, an entry in the register marked it as 325.

Run by an umbrella organisation ‘Mahaprasthana Seva Samithi’, spearheaded by Rotary Club, the crematorium has been preferred by the district administrators to ensure a quick as well as infection-free disposal of bodies. For its services, the club has received applauds from many corners.

‘Not an easy job’

But it was not an easy job for the staff, explains the crematorium’s president T. Damodaram. “As the toll started mounting in the district, our staff had to work for several hours at a stretch to avoid piling up of bodies.”

“We have cremated bodies not only from the Hindu community, but also Muslims and Christians as per their traditions, since the infected bodies are not handed over to their families,” adds Rotary Club president Magam Hemachandra.

Conducting the final rites of a patient this week MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy expressed anguish over instances of kin staying reluctant to accept bodies, leave alone conduct the last rites.

Allaying fears over the infection spreading to others, he said: “The virus does not stay active after six hours of a person’s death. It is safe to participate in funeral from a distance.”

Recalling the plight when bodies had to be kept in the mortuary for days together, waiting for its cremation schedule, Mr. Gireesha announced to equip the Satya Harischandra burial ground with electric furnace to hasten the disposal process.