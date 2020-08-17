Govinda Dhamam earns plaudits for its services

When on Sunday the body of a COVID victim was pushed into the fire chamber of Govinda Dhamam, Tirupati’s first and only gas-fired crematorium, an entry in the register marked it as 325.
Run by an umbrella organisation ‘Mahaprasthana Seva Samithi’, spearheaded by Rotary Club, the crematorium has been preferred by the district administrators to ensure a quick as well as infection-free disposal of bodies. For its services, the club has received applauds from many corners.
‘Not an easy job’
But it was not an easy job for the staff, explains the crematorium’s president T. Damodaram. “As the toll started mounting in the district, our staff had to work for several hours at a stretch to avoid piling up of bodies.”
“We have cremated bodies not only from the Hindu community, but also Muslims and Christians as per their traditions, since the infected bodies are not handed over to their families,” adds Rotary Club president Magam Hemachandra.
Conducting the final rites of a patient this week MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy expressed anguish over instances of kin staying reluctant to accept bodies, leave alone conduct the last rites.
Allaying fears over the infection spreading to others, he said: “The virus does not stay active after six hours of a person’s death. It is safe to participate in funeral from a distance.”
Recalling the plight when bodies had to be kept in the mortuary for days together, waiting for its cremation schedule, Mr. Gireesha announced to equip the Satya Harischandra burial ground with electric furnace to hasten the disposal process.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath