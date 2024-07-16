‘Govinda Dhamam’ cremation ground to come up in Chandragiri

‘Govinda Dhamam’, a modern gas-fired cremation ground, is all set to come up in the constituency headquarters town of Chandragiri soon.

MLA Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) on Tuesday announced that he will focus on sanitation in the Chandragiri constituency by setting up sewer lines in the rural areas in coordination with Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments.

Mr. Nani toured the town along with party leaders and officials when he underlined the need for a proper cremation ground to dispose of dead bodies respectfully. Akin to the ‘Govinda Dhamam’ in Tirupati, Mr. Nani proposed to develop a similar facility on the banks of River Swarnamukhi near Narasingapuram village, abutting the Chandragiri-Srinivasa Mangapuram road.

In this light, the MLA recalled his recent visit to the house of his deceased party workers and the ordeals faced by the bereaved family to give a decent farewell to the departed souls. The facility would also feature a garden and a hall to conduct memorial meetings. He also instructed the officials to explore the possibility of identifying a five-acre site to set up APPTD (earlier APSRTC) depot in Chandragiri.

Sanitation ‘neglected’ by YSRCP

Taking a dig at the erstwhile YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, particularly his predecessor Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, for ‘neglecting’ rural sanitation, he recalled that most of the representations received by him in the last month of Alliance government pertained to sanitation, including overflowing drains and slushy roads.

Additionally, ahead of the ensuing Adi Krithika festival, the MLA visited Anandagiri Sri Subramanya Swamy temple in Ootlavaripalle of Pakala mandal, where he directed the officials to provide drinking water facilities and take up sanitation works around the shrine.

