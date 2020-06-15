Governor’s address in A.P. Assembly to be remote

Vijayawada

15 June 2020 17:29 IST

Budget for the financial year 2020-21 to be presented

For the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh State Assembly, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will address the the joint-session of the Assembly and Council on first day of budget session through video conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Governor will address both the Houses from Darbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan. After the National Anthem, the Governor’s address will commence and it will conclude with the National Anthem.

The arrangements were being made in this direction in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the State. The Budget for the financial year 2020-21 will be presented.

Though it is not confirmed, the Budget session is likely to be a short affair. There are "unconfirmed reports" reports that the budget session will be conducted for just two days. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which is scheduled to meet after the Governor's address, will decide on number of working days, sources say.

The Council of Ministers’ meeting will be held at 9 a.m. to consider the budget. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the Budget in the Assembly in the afternoon session.

The State government could not present the full budget in March in view of the coronavirus crisis. The government instead issued an ordinance for vote on account for the three month period ending June 30. On the second-day, Wednesday (June 17), debate on the thanksgiving motion for the Governor’s address will be taken up followed by passing of the Appropriation Bill.The election for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 19, sources say.

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, on Monday, said that every seat in the Assembly and Council would be sanitised. Seating arrangements have been changed to maintain social distancing in the Assembly and Council. Arrangements were in place to conduct medical tests to every member. The media will be allowed to cover the session only from the press gallery. For this session, no visitors will be allowed, he said.