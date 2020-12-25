Andhra Pradesh

Governor extends Christmas greetings

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has conveyed his greetings on the occasion Christmas.

In a message on Thursday, Mr. Harichandan said Christmas is a time of joyous remembrance of Jesus Christ and to recall his teachings. “Jesus is a source of inspiration for all of us. I join my Christian brothers and sisters and pray for peace and harmony,” he said.

‘Adhere to COVID protocols’

“In wake of COVID-19, I appeal to the public to stay safe and celebrate the festival by taking all precautions to prevent the spread of the virus,” Mr. Harichandan added.

