Andhra Pradesh Governor worships at Tirumala temple

October 22, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - TIRUMALA

After darshan, the Governor was accorded Ashirvachanam amidst Vedic chants at Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented temple prasadams

K. Umashanker

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer along with his spouse seen in front of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer along with his spouse worshipped at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy welcomed the Governor couple at the hill shrine and Vedic pundits greeted them at Sri Vari Temple with “Isthikaphal”, before Mr. Abdul Nazeer’s entourage offered prayers at the Dwajasthambam and worshipped the Lord inside the temple.

After darshan, the Governor was accorded Ashirvachanam amidst Vedic chants at Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented temple prasadams.

On this occasion, the TTD Chairman presented a portrait of Lord Venkateswara to the Governor. Later, the Governor left for Renigunta airport at noon and left for Gannavaram.

