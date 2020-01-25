Governor urges students to think innovatively

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday said education was like the apprenticeship of life, not merely imparting a training but preparing an individual into a fully blossomed human being.

Delivering the keynote address at the convocation of Adikavi Nannaya University in Rajamahendravaram, he urged the graduates to make the best of the knowledge gained in the university to gain success in their career as well as life. “You have reached this stage due to hard work and perseverance. You are now ready to leave the portals of this university and step into the outside world with confidence,” he said, adding that each of them should strive to contribute towards the well being of the society.

Pointing to the fact that India was one of the ancient civilisations of the world and “our ancestors realised long ago the importance of knowledge,” he said the students should make the right use of this knowledge and quoted Rabindranath Tagore to drive home his point that education should mean more than just giving information.

He said regardless of the field of work the students chose in future, they should all work for the benefit of humanity.

Referring to the Central government schemes like Make in India, Skill India, Startup India and Fit India, he said the country was in need of graduates who could think innovatively for the good of the society and environment. “The government of Andhra Pradesh too is aiming at accessible, equitable and quality education for all,” he pointed out.

‘Help needy’

He said recently people observed the Constitution Day. “Our Constitution provides us equality, right to freedom of speech and expression besides other privileges. Whenever there is any violation of these rights, we rush to the court. We seldom take note of the lesser privileged population who do not enjoy these privileges,” he said, urging the students to help such people in need.

Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadh Rao said the Nannaya university had 435 affiliated colleges in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Tadepalligudem with over one lakh student strength and the curriculum was reviewed every once in three years.