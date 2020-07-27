Governor urgedto seek view ofAttorney-General

VIJAYAWADA

27 July 2020 23:42 IST

The Joint Action Committee spearheading the campaign for Amaravati, on Monday wrote a letter to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, urging him to take legal opinion before taking a decision on the decentralisation and CRDA repeal Bills which have sent by the State government for his assent.

Disclosing the details of the letter, JAC leaders Siva Reddy, Tirupati Rao, RV Swamy, Mallikarjuna Rao said in view of a myriad constitutional questions involved in the matter and also there being issues with regard to the bifurcation of legislative powers between Parliament and the legislature, role of the Centre and the President etc., the Governor should first elicit the opinion of the Attorney-General so that no constitutional errors are committed and the various stakeholders are not put in a precarious position.

The Advocate-General was already assisting the present State government in favour of the proposed Bills inter alia before the High Court. “Therefore, any attempt to refer these matters to him or securing a legal opinion from him will not only be improper but would be a futile exercise,” the JAC said in the letter.

