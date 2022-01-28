Governor urged to order probe into casino event

TDP chief alleges involvement of a Minister from Gudivada in the illegal activity

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to order an impartial inquiry into the alleged conduct of a casino-style event at Gudivada recently.

Mr. Naidu has also urged the Governor to order an inquiry into the alleged involvement of the ruling YSRCP leaders in the illegal activity, and their “unchecked” attacks on the opposition TDP leaders and cadres.

In a letter to the Governor on Thursday, Mr. Naidu deplored that the administration in the State was deteriorating by the day.

The latest in the series of untoward incidents was the casino organised at Gudivada in Krishna district from January 14 to 16, the TDP chief alleged.

The conduct of such events hurt the Telugu culture, traditions and customs, he said, and alleged that women were made to do indecent dances at the event. Alleging the involvement of a Minister in organising the casino, Mr. Naidu said “lawmakers are turning into lawbreakers.” It was leaving a bad impact on contemporary society and politics, Mr. Naidu observed.

Mr. Naidu further said that about 13 women were brought to Andhra Pradesh for the event and sent back to Goa on January 17. “More than ₹500 crore had changed hands at the Gudivada casino event,” the TDP chief alleged.

Mr. Naidu told the Governor that a TDP fact-finding committee was prevented by the police from visiting the ‘K Convention’ centre in Gudivada, where the casino was allegedly organised.