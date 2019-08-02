Governor turns 85 today

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will celebrate his 85th birthday on Saturday.

His Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Friday that Mr. Harichandan would take part in a series of activities.

After seeking the blessings of priests from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam, the Governor would cut a cake at a function to be attended by the students of tribal and Dalit communities, and distribute clothes and notebooks to them.

Blood donation camp

Later, he would inaugurate a blood donation camp being organised by the Red Cross at Andhra Loyola College and plant saplings on the college premises.

In the absence of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on a foreign tour, Ministers Kodali Venkateswara Rao and Velampalli Srinivas would greet him at the Raj Bhavan on behalf of the government.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and others would greet him on the occasion, and people from various walks of life, including police officials and NGO heads, would take part in the celebrations.