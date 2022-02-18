Governor to visit Vizag on February 20

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will be visiting Visakhapatnam for three days from February 20. He will be accompanying President Ram Nath Kovind for the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) scheduled on February 21.

Mr. Harichandan will receive the President at the naval airbase, INS Dega, on February 20 and participate in the programmes at the Naval Base the following day. Mr. Kovind will participate in the PFR from N14A Jetty.

On February 22, the Governor will visit Naval Dockyard to see off the President and will return to Vijayawada the same day, according to Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia.