Governor to visit Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University on Nov. 28

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the Andhra Pradesh Science Congress, scheduled to be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University in Srikakulam district on November 28, Vice-Chancellor Koona Ramji has said.

Eminent scientists from across the country would participate in the event that will continue till November 30. The university authorities are making elaborate arrangements as it is the first major event to be hosted by the University that was established in Etcherla, near Srikakulam, some 10 years ago.