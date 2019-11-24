Governor to visit Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University on Nov. 28

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the Andhra Pradesh Science Congress, scheduled to be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University in Srikakulam district on November 28, Vice-Chancellor Koona Ramji has said.
Eminent scientists from across the country would participate in the event that will continue till November 30. The university authorities are making elaborate arrangements as it is the first major event to be hosted by the University that was established in Etcherla, near Srikakulam, some 10 years ago.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.