Governor to open World Space Week at Puttaparthi on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.) 
October 04, 2022 08:42 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the three-day World Space Week-2022 at Puttaparthi on Wednesday. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota is celebrating Space Week in association with Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning from October 5 to 7 at the Sri Sathya Sai International Centre for Sports.

The theme for this year is ‘Space and Sustainability’, and the celebrations will be kicked off with a Space Walk on Tuesday by school students through the main streets of Puttaparthi to create awareness about space science and space programmes among people. The walk will be flagged off by Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh.

Scientist and Director, SDSC A. Rajarajan will preside over the meeting. It will give all attendees an opportunity to view the outstanding work done by SDSC SHAR through their exhibits which will include posters from their projects, scaled-down versions of their launches, ISRO launch videos, and prize-winning competition posters of young student participants. The Governor will arrive for the programme at 11.50 a.m. on Wednesday.

