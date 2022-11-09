 Governor to attend SPMVV convocation tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will participate in the 19th and 20th Convocation of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), in his capacity as its Chancellor, on Friday.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru said the Chancellor would present degrees and doctorates to 1,902 candidates on the occasion.

Noted classical danseuse Gaddam Padmaja Reddy, a ‘Padma Shri’ awardee hailing from Pamarru in Krishna district, would deliver the convocation address. She would be conferred honorary doctorate. Similarly, Amuktamalyada Sushama, a resident of Sultanate of Oman who pursued Ph.D. in music, would be the first to receive a doctorate under NRI category.