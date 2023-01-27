ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor, teachers, students attend ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with Prime Minister

January 27, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan distributes ‘Exam Warriors’ books among students

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan attending ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023’, at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, along with hundreds of students, attended the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha – 2023’ programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi heading the meet via video-conference on Friday. The event was telecast at Maris Stella College.

Students of KBC Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), KSR ZPHS, Patamata and GDET Municipal Corporation High School and Maris Stella College attended the programme at the college auditorium.

The students, teachers and parents witnessed the Prime Minister conducting a patient hearing on the queries posed by students from different parts of the country, and offering them suggestions on how to focus on studies and prepare for examinations, how to relieve themselves from stress, avoid social media, time management, and utilise technology to achieve the desired results.

Later, Mr. Harichandan distributed ‘Exam Warriors’ books authored by the Prime Minister, among the students. He planted a sapling on the college premises.

Special Chief Secretary to the Governor R.P. Sisodia, Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash, Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Maris Stella College correspondent Sr. Sleeva, principal Dr. Jacinta Quadras, intermediate vice-principal Dr. Ramakrishna, coordinators V. Swapna and Grace, District Education Officer C.V. Renuka and others participated.

