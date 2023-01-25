Governor suggests inclusion of election process as a subject for students at college-level

January 25, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan suggested that the process of elections, voter enrolment, democracy and rights of citizens be made a subject for students at the college-level.

Participating in the 13 th National Voters Day programme here on Wednesday, the Governor stressed the need for creating awareness among the future voters on democracy and the rights of citizens.

The National Voters Day reaffirms the duty and the role of every citizen, such as registration and participation in the electoral process, thereby forming a healthy democracy, Mr. Harichandan said and appreciated the Election Commission for increasing the voter enrolment by utilising the occasions like National Voters Day.

National Voters Day was simultaneously celebrated in all the 26 district headquarters, 175 Assembly constituencies, and at 27,077 polling station locations, at booth-level across the State, he said.

“Vote is a powerful weapon. I call upon the youth to voluntarily participate in polling,” the Governor said. Later, he administered the Voters Pledge and distributed Voter ID cards to the newly-registered voters.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that more than 3.99 crore voters have enrolled their vote, and will excise their franchise in 45,951 polling stations in the State.

This year, about 3.03 lakh fresh voters, who attained 18 years of age, have enrolled in the State. The 13th National Voters Day was celebrated with the theme ‘Nothing like Voting, I Vote for Sure’, Mr. Meena said.

Later, the Governor presented commendation certificates to Commissioner of Collegiate Education P. Bhaskar, Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi, Chittoor Collector M. Harinarayana, Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikharjuna, Arogyasri CEO M.N. Harendra Prasad, Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao and other officers who made maximum voter registration and did extraordinary duties during polling.

Chief Secretary K. S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao and other officers were among those participated in the celebrations.