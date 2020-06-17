Governor should ensure independence of State Election Commission: BJP State president

VIJAYAWADA

17 June 2020 15:31 IST

Andhra Pradesh BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has appealed to Governor Biswa Busan Harichandan to ensure independent functioning of the State Election Commission (SEC) by restoring N. Ramesh Kumar as the Commissioner in tune with judicial pronouncements.

In a letter to the Governor on Wednesday, Mr. Lakshminarayana stated that the government's failure to act as per his (Governor's) instructions amounts to breakdown of the Constitution and would have serious repercussions.

He pointed out that it was the role of the Governor to protect the Constitution as the Head of the State by preventing the government's interference in SEC affairs.

Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged that the government was not even allowing Mr. Ramesh Kumar to travel to Vijayawada and resuming functioning from his office by creating 'physical obstacles' even after the High Court ordered that he be restored as the State Election Commissioner.

The government has allegedly posted police personnel to prevent Mr. Ramesh Kumar from entering the SEC office in Vijayawada.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the removal of Mr. Ramesh Kumar through the ordinance route and appointment of Justice (retd.) V. Kanagaraj as SEC were declared by the High Court (HC) as illegal and the Supreme Court refused to stay the HC order in the matter.

The government had launched a vicious campaign against Mr. Ramesh Kumar when he postponed the local body elections to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He was eventually removed and Justice Kanagaraj made his successor in a blatant violation of norms.

The government did not implement the orders which Mr. Ramesh Kumar had issued as the Commissioner to transfer two district collectors and as many superintendents of police for dereliction of duties and went on to commit many acts of Constitutional impropriety, the BJP leader observed.