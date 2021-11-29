Andhra Pradesh

A.P. Governor shifted to hospital after post-COVID symptoms

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who reportedly showed post-COVID symptoms, was shifted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Mr. Harichandan was suffering from mild diarrhoea, gastric, anaemia and other post COVID-19 symptoms, and Raj Bhavan officials shifted him to Hyderabad in a special flight on Sunday night.

The Governor tested COVID positive and was admitted to AIG Hospitals on November 17. Doctors discharged him after he tested negative.

“The Governor again showed post-COVID symptoms and raised inflammatory markers, he was rushed to hospital. His condition is stable,” Raj Bhavan authorities said on Monday.

A health bulletin issued by the AIG Hospital said that a multi-disciplinary team was constantly monitoring the health condition of the Governor.


