Governor says ‘no’ to red carpet welcome

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has directed Secretary M.K. Meena to issue guidelines to do away with the practice of extending a red carpet welcome to him during his visits to the districts. It is necessary to do away with the practice followed during the British rule with immediate effect. On the first day itself, he asked officials to not use the title of ‘His Excellency’. As administrator of Scheduled Tribal Areas, he laid focus on what best could be done for the welfare of tribal population, according to a release.

Andhra Pradesh


