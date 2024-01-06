ADVERTISEMENT

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer highlights the significance of NEP at the 13th convocation of JNTUA

January 06, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The goal of NEP-2020 is to develop a comprehensive, adaptable education system that meets the demands of the 21st century, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer addressing the students at the 13th convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUA) in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S PRASAD

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer observed that with more than 55,000 institutions, India’s higher education system is one of the largest in the world.

While addressing the students at the 13th convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), here on Saturday, he said: “The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will further transform the higher education system in the country. The policy aims to boost the higher education sector’s gross enrolment ratio (GER) to 50% by 2035, offer a variety of entry and exit points, and let students select the classes that best suit their interests and abilities.” Mr. Nazeer presented degrees to the students who passed out from the 2022-23 academic year for the UG, PG, and research courses.

He said that the NEP was important for the establishment of a national research foundation, a national forum on educational technology, internationalisation, holistic and multidisciplinary education, autonomy and accountability, inclusivity and equity, research and innovation, curriculum flexibility and credit transfer, digitisation of the teaching-learning process, fostering various Indian languages, Distance and open learning, imparting professional education and several other vital academic parameters.

“The goal of NEP-2020 is to develop a comprehensive, adaptable education system that meets the demands of the 21st century and emphasises the role of higher education in leading the country towards a developed India,” Mr. Nazeer said.

“As you step into the professional arena, remember that success is not defined by the accolades you accumulate or the positions you hold. True success lies in the impact you create, the problems you solve, and the lives you touch,” the Governor said addressing the students.

Minister for Higher Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Former Member of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Vegesna Satyanarayana Raju, JNTUA vice-chancellor Ranga Janardhan Jinka and others were present.

