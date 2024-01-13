ADVERTISEMENT

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer extends Sankranti greetings

January 13, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer | Photo Credit: File Photo

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has extended Sankranti greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. “On the joyous occasion of ‘Sankranti’ festival, an important festival of Telugu people, I convey my greetings to the farmers and the people of the State,” the Governor said in message from Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

“The harvest festival of ‘Sankranti’, celebrated over three days, occupies a significant place in our cultural tradition. The Festival is celebrated with abundant joy and jubilation, heralding the beginning of a new phase. The vibrant ‘Sankranti’ festival celebrations bring out memories of our age-old traditions and glorious past that binds all sections of society together. May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us.” Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US