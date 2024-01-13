GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer extends Sankranti greetings

January 13, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer | Photo Credit: File Photo

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has extended Sankranti greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. “On the joyous occasion of ‘Sankranti’ festival, an important festival of Telugu people, I convey my greetings to the farmers and the people of the State,” the Governor said in message from Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

“The harvest festival of ‘Sankranti’, celebrated over three days, occupies a significant place in our cultural tradition. The Festival is celebrated with abundant joy and jubilation, heralding the beginning of a new phase. The vibrant ‘Sankranti’ festival celebrations bring out memories of our age-old traditions and glorious past that binds all sections of society together. May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us.” Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Governor

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.