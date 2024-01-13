Governor S. Abdul Nazeer extends Sankranti greetings

January 13, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has extended Sankranti greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. “On the joyous occasion of ‘Sankranti’ festival, an important festival of Telugu people, I convey my greetings to the farmers and the people of the State,” the Governor said in message from Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

“The harvest festival of ‘Sankranti’, celebrated over three days, occupies a significant place in our cultural tradition. The Festival is celebrated with abundant joy and jubilation, heralding the beginning of a new phase. The vibrant ‘Sankranti’ festival celebrations bring out memories of our age-old traditions and glorious past that binds all sections of society together. May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us.” Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.