March 24, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, extended his Holi greetings to the people of the State on Sunday.

“Holi signifies a colourful and vibrant festival which strengthens the feeling of fraternity and goodwill among people. The festival reinforces our trust and confidence in national integration through the joyful celebration of sprinkling of colours,” the Governor said in a release.