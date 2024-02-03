ADVERTISEMENT

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulates L.K. Advani for Bharat Ratna

February 03, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, on Saturday, extended greetings to former Deputy Prime Minister, L.K. Advani, who will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India.

Mr. Nazeer tweeted: Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer extended warm greetings and heartiest felicitations to Shri L.K. Advani ji, Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, on being selected for conferring the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian award in recognition of his dedicated service to the nation.

