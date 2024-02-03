Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulates L.K. Advani for Bharat Ratna

February 03, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, on Saturday, extended greetings to former Deputy Prime Minister, L.K. Advani, who will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India.

Mr. Nazeer tweeted: Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer extended warm greetings and heartiest felicitations to Shri L.K. Advani ji, Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, on being selected for conferring the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian award in recognition of his dedicated service to the nation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.