GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulates L.K. Advani for Bharat Ratna

February 03, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, on Saturday, extended greetings to former Deputy Prime Minister, L.K. Advani, who will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India.

Mr. Nazeer tweeted: Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer extended warm greetings and heartiest felicitations to Shri L.K. Advani ji, Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, on being selected for conferring the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian award in recognition of his dedicated service to the nation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.