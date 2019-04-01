Governorreturns sans darshan of deity

TIRUMALA

01 April 2019 23:18 IST

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Monday aborted his visit to the sacred hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara and returned without darshan of the deity.

The Governor, who is known for his ardent devotion towards the presiding deity, reached the temple town, along with his wife Vimala Narasimhan on Monday morning to take part in the 516th Annamaiah vardhanti.

But, according to sources, Mr. Narasimhan abruptly left the town after receiving a phone call the details of which are not known immediately.

According to the temple officials, the Governor was scheduled to offer prayers at the hill temple during the post noon session ahead of the vardhanti programme.

Earlier in the day, on his arrival at the Padmavati guest house, Mr. Narasimhan was accorded a warm reception by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities.