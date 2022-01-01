Governor releases grant for book fest

VIJAYAWADA

01 January 2022 01:35 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has sanctioned ₹5 lakh from his discretionary grant funds to the Vijayawada Book Festival Society for organising the 32nd Vijayawada Book Festival to be held from January 1 at Swaraj Maidan.

Mr. Harichandan will inaugurate the book festival in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Special Chief Secretary to the Governor R. P. Sisodia said the grant of funds, given for the first time, would encourage the organisers to hold such events on a regular basis and promote the habit of book-reading among youth and the general public.