Governor recalls sacrifices made by jawans

VIJAYAWADA

08 December 2020 08:40 IST

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan takes part in Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participated in the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said the flag day was an occasion to salute the Indian Armed Forces for their devotion, sincerity, professionalism, dedication and sacrifices and asked the public to contribute liberally to the army personnel.

The Governor said the flag day recalls the sacrifices made by the brave jawans to protect the motherland. He paid tributes to the army personnel who laid down their lives in fighting against the enemies.

Mr. Harichandan felicitated Sammingi Rohini, wife of sepoy late Sammingi Tulasi Ram of Visakhapatnam district, who attained martyrdom on January 12 this year, at Yangtse Sector on the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

He released an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the wife of Praveen Kumar Reddy, Havildar of Indian Army who was martyred in an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir recently. The amount was sanctioned from Governor’s discretionary grant funds.

G. Vijay Kumar, Special Secretary, Home Department, Md. Ahsan Reza, Director of Sainik Welfare, officers of Raj Bhavan attended the programme.