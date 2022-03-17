Governor promises help to develop Urdu varsity

V-C, Registrar explain current status of university to Harichandan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is also the Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University Chancellor, has promised to do his best to provide teaching staff, and funds for buildings so that the university could be developed as a model institution.

University Vice-Chancellor P. Fazul Rahman and Registrar Balineni Srinivasulu met the Governor for the first time at Vijayawada on Thursday and apprised him of the need for the appointment of permanent teaching staff, and having permanent buildings.

The Governor patiently heard the Vice-Chancellor’s (who assumed office on March 3) submission about the current status of the university in all aspects. Mr. Rahman presented a blueprint for the development of the fledgling institution.