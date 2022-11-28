Governor presents Red Cross awards to Collectors

November 28, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is also president of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), A.P. State Branch, presented the Red Cross Awards to the District Collectors and others, at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan, on Monday.

The Governor, along with IRCS Chairman A. Sridhar Reddy, general secretary and CEO A.K. Parida and vice-president R.P. Sisodia inaugurated the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of the Red Cross and launched two vehicles, purchased with ₹45 lakh for the SDRF of the IRCS.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said that IRCS had completed more than 100 years in extending humanitarian services by supplementing the efforts of the government authorities in mitigating the hardship caused to people in times of disasters, natural calamities and other emergency situations.

As part of the Red Cross Centenary celebrations, a cycle rally was organised to create awareness among the students and youth on the importance of voluntary service to the society and appreciated the services rendered by the IRCS State Branch during COVID-19 pandemic and for organizing special multi-purpose health camps in the remote tribal areas.

Awards to Collectors

Mr. Harichandan said that District Collectors had a key role to play in the Red Cross movement and appealed to them to bring convergence among all the voluntary organisations at the district-level and connect them with Red Cross by providing the necessary resources.

He presented Red Cross Appreciation Awards to former East Godavari district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, former Srikakulam district Collector J. Nivas, Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector Sumit Kumar, Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla, Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, Paderu ITDA Project Officer Gopalakrishna, and other officers, who have supported the Red Cross Society by mobilizing highest number of membership and specific donations during the last three years.