  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE Brazil 1-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro scores for Brazil

Governor presents Red Cross awards to Collectors

Inaugurates the State Disaster Response Force of the Red Cross

November 28, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
KURNOOL 28/11/2022 Kurnool Government Medical College Additional DME P. Chandrashekhar receiving a gold medal from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Monday.

KURNOOL 28/11/2022 Kurnool Government Medical College Additional DME P. Chandrashekhar receiving a gold medal from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit:

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is also president of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), A.P. State Branch, presented the Red Cross Awards to the District Collectors and others, at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan, on Monday.

The Governor, along with IRCS Chairman A. Sridhar Reddy, general secretary and CEO A.K. Parida and vice-president R.P. Sisodia inaugurated the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of the Red Cross and launched two vehicles, purchased with ₹45 lakh for the SDRF of the IRCS.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said that IRCS had completed more than 100 years in extending humanitarian services by supplementing the efforts of the government authorities in mitigating the hardship caused to people in times of disasters, natural calamities and other emergency situations.

As part of the Red Cross Centenary celebrations, a cycle rally was organised to create awareness among the students and youth on the importance of voluntary service to the society and appreciated the services rendered by the IRCS State Branch during COVID-19 pandemic and for organizing special multi-purpose health camps in the remote tribal areas.

Awards to Collectors

Mr. Harichandan said that District Collectors had a key role to play in the Red Cross movement and appealed to them to bring convergence among all the voluntary organisations at the district-level and connect them with Red Cross by providing the necessary resources.

He presented Red Cross Appreciation Awards to former East Godavari district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, former Srikakulam district Collector J. Nivas, Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector Sumit Kumar, Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla, Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, Paderu ITDA Project Officer Gopalakrishna, and other officers, who have supported the Red Cross Society by mobilizing highest number of membership and specific donations during the last three years.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.