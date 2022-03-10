Governor praises AIC-SKU for supporting innovation

Challenging atmosphere awaits in the outside world, he tells students at convocation

Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy presenting a gold medal to K. Sarada Ramesh for topping the Master of Education course, during the varsity’s convocation ceremony in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Sri Krishnadevaraya University Chancellor and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has called upon the faculty and students to work towards the goal of ensuring that their academic expertise benefits the people living in villages in the region. He spoke at length on academics and activities at the 20 th convocation of the university during which 81 gold medals were given away and 308 graduates received degrees in person.

Delivering the convocation address online from Raj Bhavan on Thursday, Mr. Harichandan appreciated the Atal Incubation Centre of SKU for the excellent proactive work being done for supporting local communities in getting access to the Startup India Seed Fund.

“Innovators, startups, and startup ecosystem enablers have been doing excellent work in promoting innovation and the startup ecosystem at the AIC-SKU, which helps in development of the region,” said the Governor. He also congratulated the staff and students for developing a garden with 116 species of plants as part of improving greenery on the campus.

The Governor praised the 81 gold medalists and other achievers for their dedication to academics, and reminded them of a tough and challenging atmosphere awaiting them in the outside world, which he said they would have to tackle effectively and help the society around them develop

Education Minister A. Suresh, also speaking from Raj Bhavan, asked the graduates not to forget about their social responsibility as they had availed education through taxpayers’ money at the State university, and were hence answerable to them. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing his best to provide all support to the meritorious students through the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes.

“We are building cooperation between universities and equipping young graduates with the latest skills that are needed before embarking on a professional career,” Mr. Suresh said.

Biologist and first Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, who received the honorary doctorate from Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy at the convocation, saw a lot of scope to improve the quality of pedagogy in Indian universities and pointed out that even after 75 years of independence, none of the Indian universities were able to compete with the best in the world.

He pointed out that while persons like Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai went on to become CEOs of Microsoft and Google due to the inherent strength of the Indian education system, that needed to be imbibed across all universities. “Choice and not chance should decide the destiny,” he said.