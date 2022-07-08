Governor performs puja, inaugurates Jagannath Rath Yatra

The event symbolises spirituality and world peace, says Harichandan

Artistes performing during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The event symbolises spirituality and world peace, says Harichandan

VIJAYAWADA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON temple here on Friday. Many devotees, including some foreigners, participated in the yatra.

The event commenced with the Governor performing Rath puja and the traditional ritual of sweeping the Rath Yatra passage with a broom.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said that Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra symbolised spirituality and world peace and conveyed the message of goodwill among all people in the society. Nearly 400 Rath Yatras would be organised in more than 80 countries by celebrating the festival. The Rath Yatra held in Puri was recognised as the world’s second largest congregation, he said.

AP Pollution Control Board Chairman A.K. Parida, president of ISKCON temple Chakradhari Das, Venudhari Das, Syamasundar Achyuta Das and other devotees participated in the event.