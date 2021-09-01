Governor pays tributes to Mukherjee

VIJAYAWADA

01 September 2021 00:34 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, on the occasion of his death anniversary on Tuesday.

“I pay my rich tributes to former President of India and Bharat Ratna recipient Sri Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. I recall his services as the 13th President of India. He rendered over five decades of exemplary service to the nation and the people,” the Governor said in a message posted on Twitter.

Advertising

Advertising