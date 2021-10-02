Governor pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

VIJAYAWADA

02 October 2021 23:30 IST

Rich tributes were paid to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary, at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan garlanded a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. He also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary.

The Governor said the Gandhi Jayanthi is being observed as ‘International Day of Non-Violence’. Gandhiji had chosen truth and non-violence as his weapons to fight against the British rulers. Responding to his call, lakhs of people came on to the streets and participated in Dandi March and Quit India Movement, which resulted in the downfall of the Britishers and they were eventually forced to leave the country, Mr. Harichandan said.

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri.