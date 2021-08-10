Governor pays tributes to freedom fighters

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to the freedom fighters, who participated in Quit India Movement. The freedom fighters fought with courage, which brought independence to the country, said Mr. Harichandan.

At NDRF camp

In a programme held at National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion camp on Monday, Commandant Zahid Khan paid floral tributes to those who participated in Quit India Movement, and sacrificed their lives for the country.

Following the call given by Government of India, NDRF is taking up several programmes in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, said Mr. Khan.

Deputy Commandants Zafrul Aslam, Sukhendu Datta, Dil Bagh Singh, Akhilesh Chowbey and other officers participated.