December 25, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in the State on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday.

Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, garlanded the portrait of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary, which was being observed as ‘Good Governance Day’, at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan were among those who paid tributes to the former Prime Minister, along with the Governor.