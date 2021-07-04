Governor pays tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju

VIJAYAWADA

04 July 2021 23:43 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju on the occasion of his 124th birth anniversary, at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

He said Mr. Sitarama Raju was a great freedom fighter who united the tribal groups in the Agency area against the Britishers.

Garlanding his portrait, MLC Shabji and West Godavari Collector Kartikeya Misra recalled how Sitarama Raju continued to fight the British rulers from the forests and sacrificed his life for the country. District Revenue Officer David Raju, BC Corporation Executive Director Pushpa Latha and other officers were present.

Advertising

Advertising

In Machilipatnam, Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, ASP Mallika Garg and others paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter at the District Police Headquarters.