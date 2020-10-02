Governor pays rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri

VIJAYAWADA

02 October 2020 23:29 IST

‘Principles of truth and non-violence remain relevant for all times’

Leaders of various political parties paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. They also recalled the services of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary too was celebrated on the day.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, while paying tributes to the Father of the Nation and Lal Bahadur Shastri, said Gandhi, who made the supreme sacrifice, was an inspiration to the world leaders.

Stating that his principles of truth and non-violence would remain relevant for all times, the Governor urged people to follow in his footsteps and lead a righteous life.

Village secretariats

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government had been following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi in letter and spirit.

Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth and non-violence were very much relevant in the present context, the Chief Minister said in his tributes.

On his Twitter handle, the Chief Minister said the State was moving forward by adopting Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of Grama Swaraj by setting up village secretariats last year on the Gandhi Jayanthi day.

‘Peace icon’

Greeting the people on the occasion through Facebook, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Mahatma Gandhi was a peace icon, who showed the light of truthfulness to the world.

On Lal Bahadur Shastri, the BJP leader said that he had sacrificed his Minister’s post owning moral responsibility for a train accident. His slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ had aptly explained the importance of soldiers and farmers, he added.

‘Potent weapons’

JSP president Pawan Kalyan said Mahatma Gandhi demonstrated to the world how peace and non-violence could be used as potent weapons against injustice.

“Gandhi is a global icon who waged a relentless battle against the British empire, not by violent means but through peaceful ways, which has few parallels,” Mr. Pawan said.

Officials of the Education Department recalled the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri to the nation.

Calling for adoption of Gandhian ideals such as truth, non-violence, peace and love in the education policy, we would be able to inspire the world, said B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary, School Education, at a programme organised at the Samagra Shiksha office.

At the National Institute of Technology, Tadepalligudem, the celebrations started with the ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ flagged off by its Director C.S.P. Rao. He said, “Mahatma Gandhi was, is and will always remain a hero for his path-breaking ways to win hearts and wars.”

Stating that programmes such as ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ were inspired by Gandhian principles, he urged people to become a part of the cleanliness drive in their respective areas.

At VIT-Andhra Pradesh, Registrar C.L.V. Sivakumar said Mahatma Gandhi's teachings were most relevant in this day and age of conflict and strife.

He also spoke about the ‘White Revolution’ and ‘Green Revolution’ pioneered by Lal Bahadur Shastri.