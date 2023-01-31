HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Governor pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day

January 31, 2023 05:58 am | Updated 05:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his on Monday.

‘Shaheed Diwas’ or Martyrs’ Day is observed on this day when the country pays homage to martyred freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, the Governor said.

Mr. Harichandan, along with Special Chief Secretary to Governor R. P. Sisodia, Joint Secretary P.S. Suryaprakash, and other officers garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

The salt satyagraha launched by Mahatma Gandhi played a major role in the freedom movement as he led a large group of people from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, a coastal village in Gujarat, to produce salt from seawater, in protest against the salt tax imposed by the British government, Mr. Harichandan recalled.

The agitations led by Gandhiji and other freedom fighters compelled the British rulers to leave India, and the policies and preachings of the great leader have been the source of inspiration for millions of people, the Governor said.

